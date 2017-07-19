Morphine Sulfate Market Segmentation, Applications, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2022

Morphine Sulfate Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of morphine sulfate market. Morphine sulfate is an opioid agonist indicated for the relief of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain where use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate. Morphine sulfate occurs as white, feathery, silky crystals; cubical masses of crystal; or white crystalline powder. It is soluble in water and slightly soluble in alcohol, but is practically insoluble in chloroform or ether.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Alcaliber

Purdue Pharma

Cepia-Sanofi

Macfarlan Smith

SUN PHARMA and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Morphine Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Morphine Sulfate Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Morphine Sulfate Market in Latin America, Morphine Sulfate Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type 1

Type 2

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oral Tablets

Injection

Capsule

Others

