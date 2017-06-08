Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Aims To Increase Shares Worldwide: Segmentation by Applications, Trends, and Challenges Forecast 2021

Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Industry for 2017-2021. Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Metal Oxide Nanoparticles globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market:

American Elements

EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres

Reinste

Sigma-Aldrich

US Research Nanomaterials

And More

One trend in market is increasing R&D activities. Metal oxide nanomaterials have unique mechanical and photocatalytic characteristics. Manufacturers have increased their spending on R&D for developing new applications. Many new applications, including advanced water filters for use in wastewater treatment and desalination are in their pilot or development phases. Another interesting application is in the field of medical sciences. For instance, titanium dioxide nanoparticles can be used as a photosensitizer in photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. In the construction sector, the photocatalytic nature of these nanomaterials is being used to design advanced pollutant-degrading concrete pavement. The demand for low-emission diesel is increasing due to the increasing concerns regarding environmental safety. Researchers are focusing on reducing carbon emissions by using metal oxide nanoparticle-based catalytic converters. For instance, aluminum and iron oxide nanoparticles are being used as catalysts in catalytic converters. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, which will benefit the market significantly.

According to the report, one driver in market is miniaturization of devices. Increasing R&D activities and innovations in technology have created the demand for reliable and compact electronic devices. The need for reducing material costs and growth in the demand for smaller assemblies in specific applications has led to the miniaturization of electronic devices. The miniaturization of devices is crucial in the electronics and optics industry. For instance, nanostructural metal oxide-based biosensors provide high biological activity, better conformation, and a better surface for immobilization of biomolecules with desired orientation, which results in enhanced sensing characteristics. The trend of miniaturization is also observed in the medical and consumer electronics sectors due to the minimization of space required and the need for reducing the weight of the devices. Furthermore, the popularity of compact, portable, and lightweight electronic devices that are cost-effectiveness is growing. The adoption of smaller forms has increased the need for innovative developments in packaging, components, and technologies. A shift in the preference of consumers toward miniature devices has increased the demand for metal oxide nanoparticles, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

No of Pages: 70

