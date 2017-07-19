Linear Guide Market 2017-2022: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Linear Guide Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of linear guide market. A Linear Guide (Linear rolling guide) allows a type of linear motion that utilizes rolling balls. By using circulating balls between the rail and the block, a Linear Guide can achieve high precision linear motion. Compared to a traditional slide, the coefficient of friction for a Linear Guide is only 1/50th.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

THK

HIWIN

NSK

Bosch Rexroth

IKO

Schaeffler and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Linear Guide in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ball Guide

Roller guide

Needle guide

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wire EDM machines, CNC machines, as well as general machinery drive linear motion

CNC lathes, large CNC drilling and milling machines, composite Machining Center

Suitable for the limited size of the machine guide rail

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Linear Guide market in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Linear Guide market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Linear Guide market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Linear Guide market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Linear Guide market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Linear Guide market?

What are the Linear Guide market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Linear Guide market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Linear Guide market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Linear Guide market?