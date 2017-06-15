Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2017 Top Key Players, Driver, Outlook, Growth, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Research Forecast Report to 2021

Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Forecast 2017-2021 Research Report was a professional and In-depth research report on Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market which is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. The Market Segment by Regions mainly contain Americas, APAC and EMEA etc.

The Major players reported in the Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle market include: CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, and many Other prominent vendors. Analysts forecast the global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Natural gas vehicles (NGV) are alternative fuel vehicles that use natural gas in place of diesel or gasoline as fuel for combustion. Natural gas is used in two forms in automobiles: compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG is stored as a supercooled liquid and is used for combustion.

Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Driving factors: – Promotional measures by local governments to boost NGV market.

Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Challenges: – Reducing crude oil prices to hinder adoption of NGV.

Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Trends: – Next generation fuel injectors and adsorbent natural gas tank to increase range of NGV.

The report firstly introduced Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle basic information including Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market definition, classification, application and industry chain overview; Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry policy and plan, Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle product specification, manufacturing process, cost structure etc. Then we deeply analyzed the world’s main region market conditions that including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc.

