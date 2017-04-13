Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market 2017- Outlook Trends, Growth Factors, Top Manufacturers, Research Methodology and Forecasts by 2021

The Global Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market to GROW at a CAGR of 23.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The Report provides a Basic Overview of the Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market including definitions, classifications, applications and market Sales chain structure. The Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Get a PDF Sample of Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report at: http://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/10533734

An Autonomous Vehicle is a vehicle that is able to navigate and drive without any human intervention. This vehicle is equipped with an array of on-board sensors like LiDAR (light detection and ranging), radar, high resolution camera, sonars, laser scanners, and three dimensional (3D) cameras among others to gather and process information about its surroundings and navigate. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International has released a new standard J3016 for autonomous vehicles.

Key players in Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Mobileye

Velodyne

Other Prominent Vendors

Apple

Baidu

And more…

Complete Details Report with List of Figures, Tables and Charts Available @: https://www.absolutereports.com/global-level-3-autonomous-vehicle-market-2017-2021-10533734

Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Opportunities:

With a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market, this report investigates new project feasibility. Various details about the manufacturing process such as market drivers, impact of drivers, market challenges and impact of drivers and challenges, market trends, vendor landscape analysis and so on, is discussed in the report.

The Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market covering all important parameters.

Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Driver

Increased demand for driver assistance system

Availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure

Rising importance of road safety and greener modes of transportation

Maturing autonomous vehicles concept

Support from auto insurance sector

Open platform for mapping: HD maps

Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Challenge

Accidents due to undefined safety parameters

System reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance

Cybersecurity breach issues

Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Trends

Over the air updates for automotive software

Increased focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous vehicles

Vehicle platooning to improve fuel efficiency and traffic congestion

Driver state monitoring

Key questions answered in this Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Report

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

List of Exhibit of Global Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market

Exhibit 01: Product offerings

Exhibit 02: SAE J2016 standard

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Level 3 autonomous vehicle

Exhibit 04: Product life cycle: Autonomous vehicle

Exhibit 05: NHTSA framework for vehicle performance guidance

Exhibit 06: Segmentation of global level 3 autonomous vehicle market

Exhibit 07: Deployment trend of ADAS across passenger car segments 2016

And Continue…