The biggest toy trend ‘Fidget Spinner’ come around after a long time. Fidget Spinners are designed with three prongs and bearing in the middle. The three prongs that whirl. Recently, these toys have hit the market with the new problem, companies are hastening to produce the toys faster as well as cheaper, so it is hard to trust the companies that are producing them. It is possible to make the latest toy from a plastic and ball bearings. So these bearing are produced as ball bearing for industry and not as toys. These manufacturing companies using plastics as well as paints that are not safe for what they are using it.

Social media marketing claims that these toys never made as medical aid. The fidget spinners provide a calming stimulation for anyone using them. Some users stated that the device distracting not only to the user but also the people around them. This is the reason some people avoiding such toys. There have been recent news stories related to the toy. A 10-year-old girl in Texas who absorbed one of the ball bearings and the ball bearing got caught in her esophagus. This required endoscopic removal with anesthesia in the operating room. According to the several sources, most of the sellers on the internet stated that the latest toys are safe for 8 years’ child and up. Most of the toys companies are bringing the toys to the market are not the big companies whose name does not associate with the quality.