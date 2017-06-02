Lactulose Market Report 2017 Overview, Size, Technology and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2021

Lactulose Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Lactulose Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Lactulose Market.
Lactulose Market: Type wise segment: –
- Crystalline Lactulose
- Liquid Lactulose
Lactulose Market: Applications wise segment: –
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food Ingredient
- Others
Lactulose a “bifidus factor” is composed of galactose and fructose, which can be produced by the isomerization of lactose. It is a prebiotic carbohydrate which stimulates the growth of health-promoting bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, it can also be used for the treatment of constipation, hepatic encephalopathy, tumour prevention, and to maintain blood glucose and insulin level.
Lactulose Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.
Top Manufacturers of Lactulose Market are:
- Abbott
- Morinage
- Milei
- Inalco
- Fresenius Kabi
- Relax
And more…
