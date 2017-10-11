Laboratory Developed Testing Market is Expected to Reach $ 18.92 Billion Growing at CAGR of 7.3% till 2023

Global Laboratory-developed Testing Market Report Is a Proficient and Detail Research on Latest Technological Advancements with Market Share Analysis of The Top Players In Laboratory-developed Testing Industry. This Report Provides Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments Based on the Laboratory-developed Testing Market Estimations along with Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide.

The Global Laboratory-developed Testing market is estimated at $11.52 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $18.92 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2023.

Rising geriatric population and increase in personalised treatment are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Whereas stringent government approvals and high cost associated with the tests are hampering the market growth.

North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions owing to the favourable reimbursement policies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period because of increasing in ageing population in this region.

Key Players Leading Laboratory-developed Testing market: ARUP Laboratories, CardioDx, Citrano Medical Laboratories, Hendry Regional Medical Center Clinical Laboratory, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) And More. .

Geographically, Laboratory-developed Testing market report studies in Global market, especially in North America(US, Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, Italy, UK , Spain , Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand),and Rest of the World(Middle East, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt)

Test Types Covered in Laboratory-developed Testing Market Report: Clinical Biochemistry, Critical Care, Haematology, Immunology, Microbiology And More.

Type of Facilities Covered in Laboratory-developed Testing Market Report: Academic Institutes, Clinical Research organizations, Hospitals laboratory, Specialty Diagnostic Centers And More.

