Kombucha Market in United States 2017: Top Manufacturers Revenue, Type and Applications

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage, made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a solution of tea and sugar. During the course of the week-long (or more) fermentation process, the cultures metabolize the sugar and tea components to render a naturally carbonated beverage, with a slightly sweet-tart flavor, full of healthy components like B vitamins, organic acids, antioxidants, and trace amounts of alcohol.

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes GT’s Kombucha, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Red Bull, Kombucha Wonder Drink. And many more. Market Segment by Type includes Herbs & Spices, Fruit, Original, Others. Market Segment by Applications includes Age <20, Age 20-40, Age >40.

This report focuses on the United States Kombucha in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

