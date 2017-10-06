Isophorone Diamine Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2017-2022

Isophorone Diamine market Report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect three points, viz. raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs (material cost, labour cost, etc.) and the actual process of whole Enterprise Isophorone Diamine market.

Short Detail About Isophorone Diamine Market Report : “Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) is a mixture of two stereo-isomers of 3-aminomethyl-3, 5, 5-trimethylcyclohexylamine, and is a colorless to yellow low viscosity liquid with a faint amine odor. Commonly, the ratio of Cis /Trans isomers is 75/25 commercially. It is fully miscible in water and soluble in other solvents. Isophoronediamine (IPDA) is one of important intermediate of the complete “IP-IPN-IPDA-IPDI” industry chain technology. Isophorone diamine (IPDA) is major used as an amine component in the production of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and as a curing agent f or epoxy resins.”

Isophorone Diamine Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Evonik,Basf,Wanhua Chem and many others. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Isophorone Diamine Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America, Middle East and Africa

Isophorone Diamine Market Segment by Type, covers: One-Step Method,Two-Step Method

Isophorone Diamine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Epoxy Resin,IPDI,Others

This report focuses on the Isophorone Diamine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

