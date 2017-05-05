Intraoperative Imaging Market 2021: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Intraoperative Imaging industry.

Key players offering intraoperative imaging are GE Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS Deerfield Imaging (U.S.), Neurologica Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

The global intraoperative imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2021 from USD 1.61 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the requirement of superior imaging in orthopaedic & neurological procedures are the major factors that are driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging market. However, the high cost of intraoperative imaging equipment is the major restraining factor affecting the growth of the market.

In this report, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into mobile c-arms, intraoperative computed tomography, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging, and intraoperative ultrasound. Mobile c-arms is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally and growing number of orthopedic surgeries owing to the increasing geriatric population.

Based on application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery and other applications. Considering the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising use of minimally invasive techniques for neurological procedures, and use of neurostimulation devices for the treatment of neurological disorders, the market for the neurosurgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) & clinics. In 2016, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as growing number of patients undergoing treatments in hospitals than in clinics, implementation of government initiatives for installing intraoperative imaging systems in hospitals, and increasing number of hospitals in emerging Asian countries are driving the growth of this end-user segment.