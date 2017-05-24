Interventional Oncology Market Report 2017 Overview, Size, Technology and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2021

The Global Interventional Oncology Market to GROW at a CAGR of 11.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Interventional oncology procedures involve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and cancer-related problems by using minimally invasive (MI) procedures performed under image guidance. Interventional oncology uses X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to guide accessories and instruments, such as ablation electrodes, biopsy needles, guidewires, and intravascular catheters that allow the treatment of a tumor located in some part of the body.

Key Vendors of Interventional Oncology Market:

BTG

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Merit Medical

TERUMO CORPORATION

And many more…

Interventional Oncology Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Growing cancer population, Growing R&D activities, Advances in technology, Growing demand for MI procedures), Market Challenge (Risks associated with interventional oncology procedures, High cost of interventional oncology procedures, Presence of alternatives, Limited skilled practitioners) and analysis of the Interventional Oncology Market Trends are (Growing integration of image-guided solutions with interventional oncology procedures, Increasing inorganic growth strategies by vendors, Growing focus toward the adoption of MWA, Growing adoption of SIRT and HIFU, Competitive scenario)

Key questions answered in Interventional Oncology Market Report:

What will the Market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key Market trends?

What is driving this Market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

