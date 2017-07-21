Interventional Oncology Market 2021: Study Growth Factors, Types and Applications with Industry Forecasts

Industry experts forecast the global Interventional Oncology market to grow at a CAGR of 11.17% during the period 2017-2021

Interventional oncology procedures involve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and cancer-related problems by using minimally invasive (MI) procedures performed under image guidance. Interventional oncology uses X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to guide accessories and instruments, such as ablation electrodes, biopsy needles, guidewires, and intravascular catheters that allow the treatment of a tumor located in some part of the body. Interventional oncology treatments are regularly carried out by interventional radiologists with appropriate settings and facilities. Interventional oncology is used to treat primary or metastatic cancer, which includes liver cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, bone cancer, breast cancer, and prostate and pancreatic cancer.

Top Companies of Interventional Oncology Market: BTG, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Merit Medical, TERUMO CORPORATION

Interventional Oncology Market Driver: Growing demand for MI procedures

Interventional Oncology Market Challenge: Risks associated with interventional oncology procedures

Interventional Oncology Market Trend: Growing integration of image-guided solutions with interventional oncology procedures

Geographical Segmentation of Interventional Oncology Market:Americas, APAC, EMEA

