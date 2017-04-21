International Telehandler Market 2020: Manufacturers, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Forecast

The Telehandler Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to explain the future investment in the market. Global Telehandler market report shares facts regarding key drivers, challenges and Opportunities with impact analysis. The report includes definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and import/export status in Telehandler Industry.

Experts forecast Global Telehandler Market is expected to grow at 5.88% CAGR during the period 2016-2020.

A telehandler, also called a telescopic handler, is a machine used for lifting loads in the agriculture, construction, environment, logistics, and mining and quarrying industries. Apart from lifting loads, this machine can be used for material handling, digging trenches, personnel elevation, and underground mine baskets.

Telehandler is a hybrid of a crane and a forklift. It consists of a single telescopic boom that can extend forward and upward. Telehandlers have several attachments like a bucket, muck grab, pallet forks, and a winch. Pallet forks are the most commonly used attachments in telehandlers. They help in moving loads to places that are not accessible by a forklift.

Telehandler Market Drivers:

Infrastructure development in BRIC countries

Telehandler Market Challenges:

Paucity of trained operators

Telehandler Market Trends:

Retrofitting existing vehicle fleet

Global Telehandler Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and challenges for the key players & their impact.

Key Vendors of Telehandler Market:

Liebherr

JCB

JLG

Manitou Group

Merlo

Geographical Regions of Telehandler Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Telehandler Market by Product Type:

Large Telehandlers

Compact Telehandlers

Telehandler Market by Applications:

Construction Segment

Agriculture Segment

