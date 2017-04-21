International Couplings Market 2020: Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Forecast & Analysis by Types

The Couplings Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to explain the future investment in the market. Global Couplings market report shares facts regarding key drivers, challenges and Opportunities with impact analysis. The report includes definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and import/export status in Couplings Industry.

Experts forecast Global Couplings Market is expected to grow at 2.3% CAGR during the period 2016-2020.

Couplings are used to connect two shafts together at their ends for transmitting power. Couplings find a wide range of applications in end-user industries such as oil and gas, steel and rolling mill, pulp and paper, wood manufacturing, mining, and general manufacturing. These devices play a crucial role in:

Connecting shafts of units that are manufactured separately

Providing mechanical flexibility to operations by misalignment of shafts

Reducing transmission of shocks from one shaft to another

Providing protection against electrical shock

Changing vibration characteristics of rotating units

Transferring power from one end to another

Couplings Market Drivers:

Growth in wind power capacity

Increased investment in water and wastewater industry

Rise in geothermal power capacity

Couplings Market Challenges:

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Volatility in oil prices

Slowdown in Chinese economy

Couplings Market Trends:

Growing applications of 3D printing

Next-generation industrial automation

Global Couplings Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and challenges for the key players & their impact.

Key Vendors of Couplings Market:

Altra Industrial Motion

Kop-Flex

Lovejoy

Rexnord

Couplings market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Couplings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Couplings industry.

Geographical Regions of Couplings Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Couplings Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Couplings industry.

Couplings Market by Product:

Metallic Couplings

Mechanical Couplings

Global Couplings market report 2016-2020 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Couplings industry before evaluating its possibility.