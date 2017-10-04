Insect Repellent Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2021

Insect Repellent Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Insect Repellent market. “An Insect Repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect Repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever. Pest animals commonly serving as vectors for disease include insects such as flea, fly, and mosquito; and the arachnid tick. Insect Repellents are an alternative to the use of insecticides. They may be applied to the skin to protect an individual from the bites of mosquitoes, mites, ticks and lice or, less commonly, may be used to exclude insects from an area, such as in packaging to prevent infestation of stored products.”

According to GIR study, the global revenue of insect repellent was valued at USD 45.79 billion in 2015, and is forecast to reach $ 60.66 billion by the end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2015 to 2021.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Insect Repellent in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get Sample PDF of Insect Repellent Market Report @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/10223138

Europe led the global insect repellent market. Europe accounts for around 32% of the global market in 2015. Other major regions, such as North America and Asia, are total accounted for about 48% in 2015. The Asia insect repellent market is expected to develop rapidly, with major contribution expected from the insect repellent market.

Top Manufacturers covered in Insect Repellent Market reports are S.C. Johnson, Spectrum Brands, 3M, Avon Products Inc., Omega Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Sawyer Products, Tender, Insect Shield, and many others. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Insect Repellent Industry Research Report is backed by extensive primary and secondary research which delivers valuable market insights and competitive analysis of the Insect Repellent market. It also includes market opportunities, drivers, restraints, key player profile & their strategies, challenges and investment potential. Furthermore, this report also covers detailed evaluation of these companies with their production, price, revenue and market share.

Non body worn insect repellents provide protection from critical insect-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, Lyme disease and yellow fever among others. Moreover, low price of these products and easy availability across online stores, retail outlets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are propelling the growth of the non-body worn insect repellent products market in the global market. Thus by revenue, non-body worn insect repellent was the largest contributor in the insect repellent market in the market and accounted for market share of approximately 95%.

Production plants, their capacities, global production and revenue are studied. By Product Type Analysis the Insect Repellent Market is Segmented into: Body worn Insect Repellent,Non body worn Insect Repellent By Applications Analysis Insect Repellent Market is Segmented into: General Population,Special population

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies Mentioned in Insect Repellent Market Research Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/10223138

Major Regions covered in the Insect Repellent Market report include: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Further in the Insect Repellent Market research report, following points market opportunities, market risk and market overview are included along with in-depth study of each point. Production of the Insect Repellent is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. The sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Insect Repellent market key players is also covered. Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global Insect Repellent Market. It also covers Insect Repellent market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global regions. In continuation with sales, this section studies distributors, traders and dealers for the Insect Repellent Market.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Insect Repellent market in 2022 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Insect Repellent market are also given.