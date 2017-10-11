Influenzavirus B Infections Therapeutic Pipeline H1 2017 Drugs, Diagnostics, Vaccines and Preventive Technologies

Influenzavirus B Infections Market Pipeline Review, H1 2017, latest research study provides in depth analysis. Influenzavirus B Infections therapeutics industry report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Pituitary ACTH Hypersecretion (Cushing Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report also covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases. Additionally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in therapeutic development for Influenzavirus B Infections Market and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Leading Key players in Influenzavirus B Infections Market– Pipeline Review, H1 2017 are AbbVie Inc, Altravax Inc, Amarillo Biosciences Inc, Aphios Corp, BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics Inc, ContraFect Corp, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd and Others.

Type B influenza is a subtype of the influenza virus that tends to occur sporadically. Symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, aching muscles, malaise, watery eyes, aching body, loss of appetite and weakness. Treatment includes antiviral, analgesics and antipyretics medications.

Influenzavirus B Infections – Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Influenzavirus B Infections (Immunology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases. The Influenzavirus B Infections (Immunology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Influenzavirus B Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 1, 7, 21, 14, 46 and 14 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 5 and 5 molecules, respectively.

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Neuropathic Pain, The report reviews pipeline therapeutics for Influenzavirus B Infections Industry by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources, The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages, The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities, The report reviews key players involved Influenzavirus B Infections Market therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects, The report assesses Influenzavirus B Infections Industry therapeutics based on drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects, The report reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Neuropathic Pain.

