Industrial X-ray Film Industry to 2022: Growing E-Commerce Industry Will Propel the Global Market

Industrial X-ray Film is used in nondestructive testing (NDT). The photosensitive material in industrial X-ray film is silver halide. And the detection application fields include oil pipeline construction, aerospace, nuclear power, shipbuilding, pressure vessels, weapons production and railway construction.

Agfa-Gevaert

FUJIFILM

Carestream Health

FOMA BOHEMIA

Ashland

Tianjin Media Imaging Materials

China Lucky Film Corp

Shanghai ShenBei Photosensitive

For each region, market size and end users are analysed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies. The Global Industrial X-ray Film market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Screen Type Films

Non-Screen Types Films

Oil Pipeline Construction

Automotive Manufacturing

Pressure Vessels

Weapons Production

Others

