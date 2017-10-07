Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication 2021 by Application, Consumption, Investment Feasibility, Growth Opportunities, Regions & Forecast

Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure forecast until 2021. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication. Report analysts forecast the global Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication: Driving factors: – Increased demand from end-user industries

Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication: Challenges: – High cost of production and uncertain return on investments

Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication: Trends: – Increasing demand for integrated distribution channel

The Major Key players reported in the Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication include: Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde Group, Messer Group, Praxair, and many Other prominent vendors with Industrial Gases Market for Metals and Metal Fabrication Segment by Regions mainly contain Americas, APAC and EMEA.

Industrial gases are a group of elemental gases or chemical gases (inorganic or organic) that usually have a low molecular weight. These gases are used significantly for specific industrial applications. Nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, and acetylene are the commonly used industrial gases. The global industrial gases market is growing significantly since 2010. Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounts for a larger proportion of the market share. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the industrial development in the emerging countries, such as China and India.

