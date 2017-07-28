India Travel Services Market 2017 CAGR 18.46% by 2021: Strategies, Consumption, Challenges, Opportunities, Revenue, New Entrant Challenges, & Forecast

The Travel Services Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Travel Services Market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 18.46% during the years 2017-2021. The Travel Services market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Travel Services industry.

Travel Services Market Segmentation:

By Mode of Booking:

Online travel services

Offline travel services

By Services Offered:

Domestic flight services

Hotel accommodation services

Rail ticket services

Taxi/cab services

Domestic bus services

Holiday package

Geographical Regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Travel Services Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Travel Services industry.

Key Vendors of Travel Services Market:

Cox & Kings

MakeMyTrip

SOTC

Thomas Cook

Yatra

And many more…

Travel Services market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Travel Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Travel Services industry.

Travel Services Market Drivers:

Strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions

Travel Services Market Challenges:

Lack of adequate infrastructure

Travel Services Market Trends:

Availability of innovative mobile travel apps

Introduction of e-tourist visas

Increasing digitization

India Travel Services Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and restraints for the key players & their impact.

Key Questions Answered in Travel Services Market Report:

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Travel Services market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

India Travel Services market report 2017-2021 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Travel Services industry before evaluating its possibility.

List of Exhibits in Travel Services Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Product offerings

Exhibit 02: Impact of drivers

Exhibit 03: Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 04: Key countries in each region

Exhibit 05: India Travel Services Market shares by geographies 2016

Exhibit 06: India Travel Services Market shares by geographies 2021

Exhibit 07: Geographical segmentation by revenue 2016

And Continued…