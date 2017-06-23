Important Growth Factor of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market with Forecast , Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2022

The report Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Research highlights key dynamics of North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report : Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs.

StatOil

Titan Oil Recovery

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

ConocoPhillips

DuPont

Genome Prairie

Chemiphaseand many more

United States

Canada

Mexico

Ground Method

Reservoir Method

Onshore Oilfield

Offshore Oilfield

This report focuses on the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

