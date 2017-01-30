Immigration order by Trump leads to Instagram fight between Azealia Banks and Rhianna

On Sunday morning, Azealia Banks went on Instagram to voice her feelings about President Donald Trump’s new official request prohibiting subjects of seven Muslim-larger part nations from entering the United States. Amid her tirade, Banks set her sights on Rihanna, raising doubt about the artist’s movement status and scrutinizing her tweets hammering Trump over the official request.

Banks remarks expressed, “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down. But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders, I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for myself and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil.”

Rihanna, who as of late took an interest in the ace ladies and hostile to Trump arouses, quietly answered to Banks’ assault with a kissy confront selfie on Instagram. “The face you make when you a settler,” she wrote in the subtitle. The artist likewise referenced Banks’ charged giving up of live chickens utilizing the hashtags #saveourhens, #stayawayfromthechickens, and #iheartnuggets. This is one of Banks’ numerous online fights, which have included any semblance of T.I., Iggy Azalea and Erykah Badu.