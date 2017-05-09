Hydrogen Generation Market: Hydrogen Generation industry expected to grow in upcoming years over the forecast period 2021

Global Hydrogen Generation Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Hydrogen Generation industry.

Major Key Companies of Hydrogen Generation Market are: Air Liquide S.A. (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Linde AG (Germany), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Hydrogenics Corporation (Germany), Proton Onsite (U.S.), Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.), and Messer Group GmbH (Germany). and Others.

The hydrogen generation market is projected to reach USD 154.74 billion, by value, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.07%, from 2017 to 2022. Hydrogen is widely used in the petrochemical, pharmaceutical, chemical, manufacturing, automotive, and electronic sectors. Strict regulatory norms to desulfurize petroleum products across the world and a high demand for hydrogen as a fuel are expected to drive the hydrogen generation market in the Middle East and Africa. Lack of proper distribution and transportation infrastructure and safety concerns about hydrogen can hinder the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

Based on the mode of generation, the merchant segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. The majority of merchant hydrogen is produced using a process called steam methane reforming. Much of the demand for hydrogen at off-site refineries is being met with hydrogen purchased from merchant suppliers rather than by increased hydrogen production onsite at the refineries as it is more viable. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the merchant production segment of the hydrogen generation market.

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for hydrogen generation, followed by North America and Europe. Government regulations on desulfurization of oil and the demand from the fertilizer and pharmaceutical industries are driving the hydrogen generation market. India is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the region, followed by the market in Japan, during the forecast period.