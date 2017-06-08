Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market 2017 Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2021

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market: Type wise segment: –

Neutral

Acidic

Other

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market: Applications wise segment: –

Infant Formula

Functional Food & Beverages

Food Supplements

Other

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are a family of structurally diverse unconjugated glycan’s that are found in and unique to human breast milk, despite not actually being digestible by human infants. HMOs function as a prebiotic helping to establish commensal bacteria. HMOs also function as anti-adhesives that help prevent the attachment of microbial pathogens to mucosal surfaces.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market are:

Inbiose

Elicityl SA

Jennewein Biotechnologie

Glycom

ZuChem

Dextra Laboratories

