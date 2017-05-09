High Throughput Process Development market Potential Growth, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2021

Global High Throughput Process Development Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the High Throughput Process Development industry.

Major Key Companies of High Throughput Process Development Market are: Danaher Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Millipore, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eppendorf, Perkinelmer, Inc. and Others.

High Throughput Process Development Market Split by Product & Service (Instrument, Software and Service), Molecule Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Insulin), Process (Upstream, Downstream), End User (Contract Manufacturing Organization). The global high throughput process development market is expected to reach USD 19.78 billion in 2021 from USD 9.91 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2016 to 2021. Growth in the high throughput process development market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending, technological advancements in process development, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and growing pressure to lower the cost of manufacturing. However, factors such as the high cost of technology and equipment in this market and lack of adequate infrastructural facilities are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In recent years, the Asia-Pacific market for high throughput process development has witnessed a significant growth due to the increasing R&D spending, growing trend of outsourcing, growing public-private partnerships, and increasing government funding for infrastructural development are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific high throughput process development market.

In this report, the global high throughput process development market is segmented on the basis of molecule type, end user, process, product and service, and region. On the basis of molecule type, the market is classified into monoclonal antibodies, vaccine, recombinant insulin, human growth hormones, and others (interferons and interleukins). In 2016, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the market due the increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy and the increasing number of U.S. FDA-cleared therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations. In 2016, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer accounted for the largest share of the market. The contract manufacturing organizations segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment of the market during the forecast period. High R&D investments by biotechnology companies to accelerate drug manufacturing and increasing pressure from regulatory authorities to lower the cost of production are the major factors driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturers’ end-user segment.

New and innovative product launches was the dominant strategy adopted by key industry participants to increase their market share and cater to unmet needs.