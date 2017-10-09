Herpes Treatment Market Report Top-Vendor Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2021

Herpes Treatment Market Research Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the Top vendors present worldwide. Industry Experts Forecast Global Herpes Treatment Market to Grow at 12.97% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. Herpesviruses belong to double-stranded DNA viruses, which are responsible for a large number of diseases in humans and animals. There are eight types of human herpesvirus (HHV) that affects humans. Among these, herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella-zoster virus (VZV) are the two most commonly found HHVs that causes severe infections in humans. HSV is further segmented into oral herpes and genital herpes.

Top Vendors of Herpes Treatment Market Worldwide like Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis

Herpes Treatment Market Regions includes America, APAC, and EMEA

Drivers of Herpes Treatment Market are Increasing prevalence of herpes infection.

Challenges of Herpes Treatment Market are Side effects of drugs.

Trends of Herpes Treatment Market are Emergence of novel therapies.

