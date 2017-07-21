Hemp-Based Foods Market Report :Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Global Forecast To 2020

Hemp-Based Foods Market Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Hemp-Based Foods Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Hemp-Based Foods Market for 2016-2020. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the Hemp-Based Foods industry.

Hemp is a sustainable crop, which is seeded toward the end of May or during early June. The hemp plants are grown close together and possess large and broad leaves. The harvesting of hemp begins around 120 days after seeding. Scientists believe that humans have been cultivating hemp for over ten thousand years, owing to its nutritional, medicinal, and industrial properties. As a crop, hemp is known to be one of humanity’s first domesticated crops. Over the years, hemp-based foods have emerged as “superfoods” in the health and wellness food category in North American and European markets.

Key players covered in this Hemp-Based Foods market report are: Hempco, Manitoba Harvest, Mettrum Originals, Naturally Splendid

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Braham and Murray, Canada Hemp Foods, Elixinol, Healthy Brands Collective

Hemp-Based Foods Market Driver: Emergence of hemp as a superfood

Hemp-Based Foods Market Challenge: Stringent government regulations regarding cultivation and human consumption of hemp

Hemp-Based Foods Market Trend: Rise in demand for hemp-based foods from APAC

Geographical Segmentation of Hemp-Based Foods Market: Americas, APAC, EMEA

