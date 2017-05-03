Heavy-duty Pumps Market 2017: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

The Global Heavy Duty Pumps Market to GROW at a CAGR of 3.86% during the period 2017-2021.

The Report provides a basic overview of the Heavy-duty Pumps Market including definitions, classifications, applications and market Sales chain structure. The Heavy-duty Pumps Market Report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Heavy-duty pumps are mechanical devices that are used to transport fluids. These pumps have major applications in industries such as construction, mining, oil and gas, wastewater, pulp, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage. The major end-users of the market include oil and gas, processing, and other industries. The rise in investment in pumps by these end-user segments will propel the market growth. Governments worldwide are investing in infrastructural projects to cater to the needs of the growing population.

Heavy-duty Pumps Market Opportunities:

With a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market, this report investigates new project feasibility. Various details about the manufacturing process such as market drivers, impact of drivers, market challenges and impact of drivers and challenges, market trends, vendor landscape analysis and so on, is discussed in the report.

Key players in Heavy-duty Pumps Market

Flowserve

Grundfos

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Other Prominent Vendors

ALFA LAVAL

Baker Hughes

EBARA

Gardner Denver

General Electric

And more…

The Heavy-duty Pumps Market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In the end, the Report makes some important proposals for a new project of Heavy-duty Pumps Market before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2017-2021 global Heavy-duty Pumps Market covering all important parameters.

Heavy-duty Pumps Market Driver

Rise in infrastructural development and urbanization.

Heavy-duty Pumps Market Challenge

Unpredictability in oil and gas prices.

Heavy-duty Pumps Market Trends

Increase in demand from the food and beverage sector

Increase in M&A

Adoption of smart pumps

Key questions answered in this Heavy-duty Pumps Market Report:

What will the Heavy-duty Pumps market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

List of Exhibit of Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market

Exhibit 01: Key countries in each geographical region

Exhibit 02: Product offerings

Exhibit 03: Manufacturing process of heavy-duty pumps

Exhibit 04: Global heavy-duty pumps market by end-user

Exhibit 05: Global heavy-duty pumps market by geography

Exhibit 06: Global heavy-duty pumps market segmentation

Exhibit 07: Global heavy-duty pumps market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 09: End-users for the global heavy-duty pumps market

Exhibit 10: Global heavy-duty pumps market segmentation by end-user 2016 and 2021

And Continue…