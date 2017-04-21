Heat Exchanger Market Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands Segmentation and Major Players Analysis Research Report

The global Heat Exchanger market will grow steadily during the next four years and in terms of area will post a CAGR of more than 6.46% by 2021. Heat Exchanger market research analysis identifies the increase in keyword activities as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

One of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth is the increasing use of heat exchangers in various plants such as water treatment plant to optimize the temperature of water and increase the energy efficiency of water treatment plant.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The keyword market has the presence of different distribution channels such as wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and dealers and appears to be highly fragmented. The competition among the keyword market manufacturing companies is intense and vendors usually compete on the basis of parameters such as product portfolio, differentiation, and pricing.

The leading vendors in the market are –

Alfa Laval

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Kelvion

SPX FLOW

Xylem

The other prominent vendors in the market are

Shanghai Liancheng

FUNKE Wärmeaustauscher Apparatebau

HISAKA WORKS

IHI Corporation

The Japan Steel Works

Larsen & Toubro

Lanzhou LS Heat Exchange Equipment

Ormandy Group

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global Heat Exchanger market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Heat Exchanger market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Heat Exchanger market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Heat Exchanger market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Heat Exchanger market?

Some TOC of Global Heat Exchanger Market 2017-2021

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global Heat Exchanger market by types of material

Global plastic Heat Exchanger market

Global paper Heat Exchanger market

Global Heat Exchanger market by other materials

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global Heat Exchanger market by end-users in 2016

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global Heat Exchanger by geography 2016 and 2021

Heat Exchanger market in APAC

Heat Exchanger market in North America

Heat Exchanger market in Europe

Heat Exchanger market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

Demand from healthcare industry

Increasing construction activities driving demand for Heat Exchanger

Wide range of applications

PART 10: Market challenges

Volatile cost of raw materials

Adherence to stringent regulations

Dependence on the growth of other industries

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Growing preference for sustainable Heat Exchanger

Thrust for innovative high-resistance tapes

Rise in use of silicone-based Heat Exchanger

PART 13: Vendor landscape