Guaifenesin Market 2017 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2021

Guaifenesin Market: Type wise segment: –

98%-99%

>99%

Guaifenesin Market: Applications wise segment: –

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Guaifenesin is used to relieve chest congestion. Guaifenesin may help control symptoms but does not treat the cause of symptoms or speed recovery. Guaifenesin is in a class of medications called expectorants. It works by thinning the mucus in the air passages to make it easier to cough up the mucus and clear the airways.

Guaifenesin Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Guaifenesin Market are:

Granules

Synthokem Labs

Haizhou Pharma

Yuan Cheng Group

Stellar Chemical

Biesterfeld

Seven Star Pharma

Camlin Fine Science

