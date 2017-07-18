Global Web Application Firewall Market 2017 CAGR 18.58% by 2021: Strategies, Consumption, Challenges, Opportunities, Revenue, New Entrant Challenges, & Forecast

The Web Application Firewall Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Web Application Firewall Market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 18.58% during the years 2017-2021. The Web Application Firewall market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Web Application Firewall industry.

Web Application Firewall Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Model:

On-premises WAF

Cloud-based WAF

By End-Users:

E-commerce sector

BFSI sector

Government sector

Geographical Regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Web Application Firewall Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Web Application Firewall industry.

Key Vendors of Web Application Firewall Market:

Akamai Technologies

Barracuda Networks

Citrix Systems

F5 Networks

Imperva

And many more…

Web Application Firewall market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Web Application Firewall manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Web Application Firewall industry.

Web Application Firewall Market Drivers:

Growing dependence on the Internet

Web Application Firewall Market Challenges:

High cost of deployment

Web Application Firewall Market Trends:

Popularity of cloud-based WAF

Increase in the number of DDoS attacks

Evolution of next-generation (NG) WAF

Global Web Application Firewall Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and restraints for the key players & their impact.

Key Questions Answered in Web Application Firewall Market Report:

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Web Application Firewall market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Global Web Application Firewall market report 2017-2021 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Web Application Firewall industry before evaluating its possibility.

