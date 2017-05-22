Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.86% by 2017-2021: %: Top Manufacturers Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, with Forecast

The Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to clarify the forthcoming investment in the market. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins market report shares information regarding key drivers, challenges and trends with impact analysis. Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017–2021 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins industry.

Experts forecast Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market is expected to grow at 5.86% CAGR during the period 2017-2021.

Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) are synthetic resins formed by the reaction of a dibasic organic acid and a polyhydric alcohol. UPRs are thermoset resins that are capable of being recovered from a liquid or solid state. This type of resin is mostly used in the marine industry for manufacturing yachts and workboats.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report Covered:

Opportunity of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market

Market research methodology

Market landscape

Market segmentation by type

Geographical segmentation

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Vendors landscape

List of Exhibits

And continued…

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Drivers:

Increasing growth in end-use industries

Improved properties of UPR over other resins

Growing shift toward eco-friendly products

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Challenges:

Adoption of other types of resins

Need for styrene in the production of UPR

Fluctuating raw material price

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Trends:

Infrastructural developments in emerging economies

Innovative products and applications of UPR

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and restraints for the key players & their impact.

Key Vendors of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market:

Ashland

DSM

BASF

Reichhold

Polynt

Unsaturated Polyester Resins market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins industry.

Geographical Regions of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Unsaturated Polyester Resins industry.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type:

Global orthophthalic resin market

Global isophthalic resin market

Global DCPD resin market

Global other types of resins market

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by End-Users:

Building and construction

Marine

Automotive

Pipes and tanks

Electrical and electronics

Wind energy

Others

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins market report 2017-2021 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.