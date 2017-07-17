Global Unified Threat Management Market: Rise in network security threats is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2020

Global Unified Threat Management Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Unified Threat Management Market to Grow at 14.71% CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

Unified threat management (UTM) technology emerged around 2004 to respond to the threats and sophisticated attacks that traditional firewalls were failing to handle. UTM solutions combine multiple security technologies into one solution that can perform many security functions simultaneously to provide layered protection to all sizes of organization whether small enterprise, home office, mid-level enterprise, or large enterprise.

Leading Key Vendors of Unified Threat Management Market:

Check Point Software

Cisco

Dell Sonic Wall

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

Other prominent vendors are:

Barracuda Networks

Clavister

Cyberoam

Gateprotect

HP

and more

Highlights of Report:

Rise in network security threats To Drive Unified Threat Management Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Complexity of network infrastructure Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Unified Threat Management Industry.

Increased number of DDoS attacks Is Trending For Unified Threat Management Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 91 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Unified Threat Management manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Unified Threat Management Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Unified Threat Management market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Unified Threat Management industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing Unified Threat Management market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Unified Threat Management market before evaluating its feasibility. The Unified Threat Management market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

