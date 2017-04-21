Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market by 2020 Expected to Grow at a CAGR 25.78%: Top Manufacturers Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, with Forecast

The Tracking-as-a-Service Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to explain the future investment in the market. Global Tracking-as-a-Service market report shares facts regarding key drivers, challenges and Opportunities with impact analysis. The report includes definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and import/export status in Tracking-as-a-Service Industry.

Experts forecast Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow at 25.78% CAGR during the period 2016-2020.

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Report Covered:

Opportunity of the Tracking-as-a-Service market

Market research methodology

Market landscape

Market segmentation by type

Geographical segmentation

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Vendors landscape

List of Exhibits

And continued…

Economic and cultural globalization has resulted in the rapid movement of ideas, commerce, people, and assets worldwide. As a result, businesses and people have come to require real-time tracking technology to monitor the movement of people, property, and assets in order to conduct their business safely and efficiently. GPS-enabled tracking devices are used in fleet management, asset and vehicle tracking, worker safety management, and logistics for commercial transactions.

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Drivers:

Need to improve fleet operators’ efficiency

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Challenges:

Privacy concerns about electronic monitoring

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Trends:

Shift from CAPEX to OPEX business model

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and challenges for the key players & their impact.

Key Vendors of Tracking-as-a-Service Market:

DigiCore Holdings

Trimble Navigation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Zebra Technologies

Tracking-as-a-Service market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Tracking-as-a-Service manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Tracking-as-a-Service industry.

Geographical Regions of Tracking-as-a-Service Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Tracking-as-a-Service Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Tracking-as-a-Service industry.

Tracking-as-a-Service Market by Category:

PaaS

SaaS

Global Tracking-as-a-Service market report 2016-2020 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Tracking-as-a-Service industry before evaluating its possibility.