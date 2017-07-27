Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market 2020 Suppliers, Challenges, Top Vendors, Opportunities, Drivers, Consumption, Regions, Types, & Forecast

Soil Moisture Sensors Market report 2016-2020 focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Soil Moisture Sensors research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Soil Moisture Sensors market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Soil Moisture Sensors Industry.

Analysts forecast the global Soil Moisture Sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 14.56% during the period 2016-2020.

Soil-moisture sensors are installed below ground at minimum and maximum root depths for specific landscaping. Soil-moisture sensors are operated by matching the soil-moisture level in the upper-level sensor with a sensor set in the lowest root zone. Any difference in moisture level between the upper and lower sensors and the corresponding valves are shut down. Therefore, by using the soil moisture sensors, plantation owners save water and eliminate needless irrigation when the soil already has adequate moisture.

Key Vendors of Soil Moisture Sensors Market:

Acclima

AquaCheck

Decagon Devices

Delta-T Devices

IRROMETER

Sentek

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

The Toro

Regions of Soil Moisture Sensors market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key questions answered in Soil Moisture Sensors market report:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Market driver

Need to enhance agricultural productivity by measurement of soil moisture content

Market challenge

Low adoption in developing countries

Market trend

Introduction of wireless sensor

