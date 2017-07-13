Global RF Test Equipment Market: Adoption of 802.11ac and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technologies is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2020

Global RF Test Equipment Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global RF Test Equipment Market to Grow at 6.05% CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

RF test equipment is used to measure the amount of RF waves emitted by a particular device. It includes traditional and modular general-purpose (GP) instruments and semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE). Traditional GP instrumentation is classified into spectrum analyzers, signal generators, electronic counters, power meters, network analyzers, one-box testers, and cable and antenna analyzers.

Leading Key Vendors of RF Test Equipment Market:

Advantest

Agilent Technologies

Anritsu

Rohde & Schwarz

Teradyne

Other prominent vendors are:

Aries Electronics

Aspen Electronics

Cobham Antenna Systems

Cobham Wireless

and more

Highlights of Report:

Adoption of 802.11ac and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technologies To Drive RF Test Equipment Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Evolving RF standards Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors Of RF Test Equipment Industry.

Equipment for custom measurements Is Trending For RF Test Equipment Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 49 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the RF Test Equipment manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. RF Test Equipment Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

The report provides in depth research of the RF Test Equipment industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing RF Test Equipment market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of RF Test Equipment market before evaluating its feasibility. The RF Test Equipment market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

