Global Pyrethroids Market is Expected to Reach $ 4204.18 Million Growing at CAGR of 6.7% by 2023

The Global Pyrethroids market is estimated at $2655.25 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4204.18 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2023.

Factors such as rise in global food consumption, growing demand for hygiene products, extensive investments in R&D by leading players are propelling the market growth. In addition, high potency and effectiveness have earned pyrethroids the position of the preferred ingredient in household and industrial insecticides. However, increased usage of bio-insecticides in agriculture is hampering the market.

Asia Pacific held significant growth in the global market as it is major consumer of pyrethroid insecticides. Populous countries including China and India are growing quickly and there is a general increase in prosperity of the population which in turn is anticipated to increase the demand for hygiene products.

Key Players Leading Pyrethroids market: United Phosphorus Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta Ag, Sumitomo Chemical Corporation, SinoHarvest Corporation And More. .

Geographically, Pyrethroids market report studies in Global market, especially in North America(US, Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, Italy, UK , Spain , Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand),and Rest of the World(Middle East, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt)

Active Ingredients Covered in Pyrethroids Market Report: Permethrin, Permethrin, Bifenthrin, Lambda-cyhalothrin, Cyfluthrin, Deltamethrin And More.

Crop Types Covered in Pyrethroids Market Report: Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses And More.

