Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market: Expected Major Development to be Observed across the by 2022

Alternative proteins, such as plant-based meat substitutes and edible insects, provide a substantial amount of protein but require less natural inputs to produce then the most common protein sources, meat and fish. Composed of different sequences of amino acids, proteins are found in almost all whole foods. Protein is responsible for building lean body tissue and providing the elements needed for digestive enzymes. Certain plant-based proteins offer functionality but pose flavor challenges. Pea protein is becoming more popular in part because of its neutral flavor.

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes: Kerry Group, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia, CHS, Tereos Syral, CP Kelco.

The Neutral Alternative Protein market analysis is provided for major regions as follows: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Latin America, Middle and Africa

By Types, the Neutral Alternative Protein Market can be Split into: Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Algae Protein, Others. By Applications, the Neutral Alternative Protein Market can be Split into: Food & Beverage, Healthcare product.

Chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Neutral Alternative Protein Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Neutral Alternative Protein, with sales, revenue, and price of Neutral Alternative Protein, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neutral Alternative Protein, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

