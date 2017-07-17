Global MEMS Magnetic Sensors Market is Trending Worldwide due to Growing adoption of wearable devices, Analysis & Forecast 2020

Global MEMS Magnetic Sensors Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global MEMS Magnetic Sensors Market to Grow at 19.06% CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

A sensor measures or responds to physical changes in its environment and transforms mechanical signals into electric signals. Magnetic sensors use magnetic fields to sense changes in speed, motion, and direction.

MEMS-based magnetic sensors are small devices used for measuring and detecting magnetic fields. Most of these devices function by detecting Lorentz force effects, during which the resonant frequency or voltage change may be measured electronically or optically for mechanical displacement.

The demand for three-axis magnetic field sensors for low-power, low-cost applications like electronic compasses for smartphones is increasing. For these applications, manufacturers prefer Lorentz-force MEMS-based magnetometers to other magnetic sensors such as magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) and anisotropic magnetoresistance (AMR).

Leading Key Vendors of MEMS Magnetic Sensors Market:

Allegro Microsystems

Bosch

Honeywell

Infineon

Asahi Kasei Microsystems

Other prominent vendors are:

Melexis

Aichi Steel

STMicroelectronics

Yamaha

Alps Electric

and more

Highlights of Report:

Reduced product size and low manufacturing cost To Drive MEMS Magnetic Sensors Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Effect of temperature on sensor operation Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of MEMS Magnetic Sensors Industry.

Growing adoption of wearable devices Is Trending For MEMS Magnetic Sensors Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 51 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the MEMS Magnetic Sensors manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. MEMS Magnetic Sensors Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in MEMS Magnetic Sensors market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the MEMS Magnetic Sensors industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing MEMS Magnetic Sensors market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of MEMS Magnetic Sensors market before evaluating its feasibility. The MEMS Magnetic Sensors market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

