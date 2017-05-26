Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market 2017: Industry Specifications, Latest Trends and Analysis Report

Magnesium Fireproof Board Market analysis is provided the detail for global market overview including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Magnesium Fireproof Board market. Magnesium Fireproof Board Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Magnesium Fireproof Board is a fire proof and a thermal insulation building material. It can be used for a number of applications including wall and ceiling linings, exterior cladding, fascia’s, soffits, tile backing and flooring underlay. MgO Board is non-combustible and can achieve fire ratings as high as 4 hours given the correct installation. It can be used for sound studios, schools, public areas, movie theatres, train and bus partitioning, boat partitioning, shopping centres and any area where the fireproof function is necessary. Market size of Magnesium Fireproof Board is estimated to be 947.06 M USD in 2016. This Magnesium Fireproof Board market 2017-2022 report says about the manufacturing process analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole Magnesium Fireproof Board industry.

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Magnesium Fireproof Board in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Highlights:

Top 5 Manufacturers of Magnesium Fireproof Board Market: Mago BP, Framecad, Magnastruct, Magnesium Oxide Board, Yunion, Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials, TRUSUS, Huacheng, Evernice Building

Type of Magnesium Fireproof Board Market includes Thin, Medium, Thickness

Applications of Magnesium Fireproof Board Market includes Interior Decoration, Exterior Decoration.

Geographical Segmentation includes North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa.

Some of the Important Points Mentioned in Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Report:

Chapter 1, to describe Magnesium Fireproof Board Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Magnesium Fireproof Board, with sales, revenue, and price of Magnesium Fireproof Board, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Magnesium Fireproof Board, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Magnesium Fireproof Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Magnesium Fireproof Board sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source