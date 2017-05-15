Global Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2017-2021: Strategies, Consumption, Challenges, Opportunities, Revenue, Product Offering, Strength Analysis, New Entrant Challenges, & Forecast

Global Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry. The Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.65% during the years 2017-2021.

Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Report Covered: Emerging market trends, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market share assessments for the regional and country level segments, Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle market report includes segmentation (By Type, By Applications, By End-Users, & More), key market players, and strategies in the market, detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants.

Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Segmentation by: Applications: light-duty NGV, heavy-duty NGV. The Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and challenges with respect to regions, key players & their impact. Drivers: Stricter emission standards, Lower price of natural gas than other fuels, Higher fuel efficiency of NGV, Promotional measures by local governments to boost NGV market. Challenges: Higher differential cost of NGV for heavy-duty vehicles, Low number of natural gas fueling stations, Reducing crude oil prices to hinder adoption of NGV, Shifting focus of OEMs toward electric vehicles. Trends: Development of near-zero emission NGV, Next generation fuel injectors and adsorbent natural gas tank to increase range of NGV, Introduction of multi-fuel engines.

Geographical Regions: Americas, APAC, EMEA. The Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry. Key Vendors: CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, and many more. The Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market report includes company share analysis for the major companies operating in this market by major regions.

The Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry before evaluating its possibility.