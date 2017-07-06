Global High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2021

Analysts forecast the Global High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2017-2021. The High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Report Forecast 2017-2021 is a valuable source of understanding data for business strategies. Global High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This High Strength Laminating Adhesives industry provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

High strength laminating adhesives are used for bonding different materials. These adhesives are widely used in both dry lamination and wet lamination techniques. They are mainly designed to bond two different surfaces together and extensively used in leakage control of fluids or gases, diminishing weight, and vibration-dampening joints. The manufacturing of high strength laminating adhesives requires various chemicals, including polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, styrenic block polymers, and ethylene vinyl acetate.

Key vendors in the market are: 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company and others

High demand from emerging economies

Expected rise in prices of adhesives

Demand for bioadhesives

Geographical Segmentation of High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market:

