Global Drug Delivery Technologies – Innovation Driven by Rapidly Expanding Injectables Market and Increasing Usage of Complex Biologics During the Forecast Period

Drug Delivery Technologies Market Report discusses the drug delivery technologies and trends in the market and the evolving business strategies being adopted and leveraged by companies globally. The ultimate goal of drug delivery research is to develop formulations and devices that can be used in clinical applications to treat various diseases. The market for drug delivery technology is poised for strong growth in the coming years. Key factors promoting growth include the rapidly expanding injectables market, the growing incidence of chronic diseases and the expected significant increase in the use of complex biologic drugs that necessitate novel delivery systems

The report covers the currently available drug delivery technologies and recent advances in the field, with granular analyses of the different types of delivery systems, their advantages, disadvantages and opportunities for future development. The report provides global market forecasts by revenue for the market until 2020. Additionally, forecasts by revenue for key geographical markets and supporting analyses of the main factors driving or restraining growth are included.

Drug Delivery Technologies Market Scope:

What are the drug delivery technologies used in the market and how have they evolved in recent years?

What will be the market value, by revenue, of the market over the coming years?

Drivers and restraints in the drug delivery industry:

What are the most important factors promoting growth in the market at a global level?

What are the most important factors restraining growth in the market?

What is the impact of novel delivery systems on the management of a product’s lifecycle?

Will emerging markets contribute significantly to the growth of the global market?

How will regulatory- and reimbursement-related challenges hinder the market?

Technologies based on drug vehicle/carriers:

What are the various advantages, limitations and applications of the currently available drug carriers?

Technologies based on route of administration:

How can lifecycle management strategies reposition existing drugs by changing their route of administration?

What are the advantages, limitations and applications of the different drug delivery technologies, based on their route of administration?

What are the prospects for revenue growth for the latest technologies, including metered-dose inhalers and hydrogels?

Detailed TOC of Drug Delivery Technologies Market – Assessing the Need for a Targeted and Specialized Approach

