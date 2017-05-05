Global Dental Syringes Market: expected to grow over the forecast period by 2022

Global Dental Syringes Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Dental Syringes industry.

The dental syringes market is highly competitive; it includes large, medium-sized, and small companies. 3M Company (U.S.), Septodont (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), and Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.) dominated the market in 2015. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and collaborations are the major strategies adopted by most market players between 2013 and 2016 to achieve growth in the dental syringes market

In this report, the dental syringes market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, material, and region. Geographically, North America is expected to command the largest share of the dental syringes market in 2016, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced dental treatment technologies (such as advanced dental syringes) among healthcare professionals, increasing prevalence of dental disorders & oropharyngeal cancers in the U.S. and Canada, and continuous product innovation are driving the market growth in North America.

The growth witnessed by the global dental syringes market is driven by ongoing technological advancements in the field of dental syringes, growth in the geriatric population, and supportive government legislations to avoid needlestick injuries. On the other hand, the dearth of skilled dental surgeons is the factor limiting the growth of this market.

The dental syringes market is expected to reach USD 126.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Research coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global dental syringes market on the basis of product, type, material, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). Furthermore, the study profiles the key players in the market and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. It strategically analyzes the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.