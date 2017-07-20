Global Chatbot Market is Trending Worldwide due to Chatbot integration with social media, Analysis & Forecast 2021

Global Chatbot Market Research Report 2017-2021, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Chatbot Market to Grow at 37.11% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

A chatbot is a conversational user interface (CUI) like an avatar or a 3D animated persona that delivers text-based or voice-based information and service assistance to customers via a kiosk, mobile, or website on the Internet. It incorporates natural language processing (NLP) and domain knowledge that changes according to the content of the dialog between the chatbot and the customer.

Leading Key Vendors of Chatbot Market:

Anboto

Creative Virtual

eGain

Inbenta

Other prominent vendors are:

CX Company

Ecreation

and more

Highlights of Report:

Rising adoption of chatbots in healthcare insurance industry To Drive Chatbot Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Lack of integration between front-end and back-end knowledge base Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Chatbot Industry.

Chatbot integration with social media Is Trending For Chatbot Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 79 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Chatbot manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Chatbot Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2017-2021. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Chatbot market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Chatbot industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends along with providing Chatbot market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Chatbot market before evaluating its feasibility. The Chatbot market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

