Global BYOD Security Market 2020: Lack of awareness about BYOD security among end-users Is Threat To Face For Key Vendors Worldwide

Global BYOD Security Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global BYOD Security Market to Grow at 24.97% CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

The BYOD policy allows employees to use their personal devices to gain access to corporate networks. It helps organizations to enhance operational efficiency and business productivity. Organizations also save on the cost of equipment by allowing employees to use their own mobile devices.

BYOD allows employees to access corporate data and resources without any location or time constraints. It provides users access to e-mails and other shared drives outside the organization. The introduction of mobile devices in workplaces has changed the way users access and consume enterprise resources. The increase in urban population, rise in disposable income, growing penetration of low-cost tablets, and increase in awareness of electronic gadgets are factors that drive the demand for mobile devices and applications, which supports the BYOD security market.

Leading Key Vendors of BYOD Security Market:

Citrix

Good Technology

IBM

MobileIron

VMWare

Other prominent vendors are:

Apperian

Bluebox

Cisco Systems

and more

Highlights of Report:

Increased use of mobile devices To Drive BYOD Security Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Lack of awareness about BYOD security among end-users Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of BYOD Security Industry.

Increase in number of DDoS attacks Is Trending For BYOD Security Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 54 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the BYOD Security manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. BYOD Security Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in BYOD Security market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the BYOD Security industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing BYOD Security market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of BYOD Security market before evaluating its feasibility. The BYOD Security market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

