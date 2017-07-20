Global Blockchain Technology Market: Increase in FinTech spending is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2021

Global Blockchain Technology Market Research Report 2017-2021, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Blockchain Technology Market to Grow at 55.59% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

Blockchain is the distributed ledger technology that is used for the management of financial transactions. Block chain facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without the use of intermediaries such as banks and governing bodies. Bitcoin is regarded as the foundation of the development of BT. BT is the most advanced and innovative distributed ledger management system that has revolutionized the payment industry. The technology is at a nascent stage but has gained popularity in a very short period. Leading financial services firms, IT companies, and manufacturing firms are testing the feasibility to implement BT on a real-time basis.

Leading Key Vendors of Blockchain Technology Market:

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

Other prominent vendors are:

Axoni

Abra

BTL Group

Highlights of Report:

Increase in FinTech spending To Drive Blockchain Technology Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Network privacy and security concerns Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Blockchain Technology Industry.

Advent of artificial intelligence (AI) Is Trending For Blockchain Technology Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 62 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Blockchain Technology manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Blockchain Technology Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2017-2021. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Blockchain Technology market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

The report provides in depth research of the Blockchain Technology industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends along with providing Blockchain Technology market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Blockchain Technology market before evaluating its feasibility. The Blockchain Technology market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

