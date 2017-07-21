Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Market: Increasing implementation of AI in robotics is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2021

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Market Research Report 2017-2021, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Market to Grow at 54.25% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

AI is a branch of science that deals with making machines, computer, software, and computer operated robot to think intelligently for finding solutions to complex problems in the same way how human brain thinks. It is applied to projects that require human intellectual capabilities such as generalization, reasoning, and learning and discovering meaning from past experiences. The development of AI was with the intention of making similar intelligence for machines that is there in humans.

Leading Key Vendors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Market:

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Google

Intel

NVIDIA

Other prominent vendors are:

Baidu

Graphcore

Qualcomm

and more

Highlights of Report:

Increasing implementation of AI in robotics To Drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Lack of skilled workforce for development of AI algorithms Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Industry.

Quantum computing Is Trending For Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 96 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2017-2021. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends along with providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips market before evaluating its feasibility. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

