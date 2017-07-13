Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Industry 2017: Market Overview and Future outlook 2022

The Architectural Paints and Coatings market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present state of the market. The report starts with the basic Architectural Paints and Coatings industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

The Global Architectural Paints and Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Architectural Paints and Coatings market overview, which is the beginning of the report, consists of various factors such as definitions, applications, and classifications of the Architectural Paints and Coatings. Industry chain structure, industry news analysis, and industry policy analysis are also covered in the industry overview section of the market research report.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Architectural Paints and Coatings in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Architectural Paints and Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings

Valspar

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Berger Paints

Becker Industrial Coatings

Caparol

Hempel

Jotun

Terraco Group

National Paints

Asian Paints

Arya Paints

Mas Paints

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Architectural Paints and Coatings for each application, including

Residential

Non-Residential

