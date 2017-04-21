Gel Electrophoresis Market Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share, Opportunities and Analysis to 2021

The global Gel Electrophoresis market will grow steadily during the next four years and in terms of area will post a CAGR of more than 6.89% by 2021. Gel Electrophoresis market research analysis identifies the increase in keyword activities as one of the primary growth factors for this market.
The increasing demand for personalized medicine will drive the growth prospects for the global gel electrophoresis market until the end of 2021
Competitive landscape and key vendors:
The keyword market has the presence of different distribution channels such as wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and dealers and appears to be highly fragmented. The competition among the keyword market manufacturing companies is intense and vendors usually compete on the basis of parameters such as product portfolio, differentiation, and pricing.
The leading vendors in the market are –
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- GE Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
The other prominent vendors in the market are:
- SCIEX
- B.S. Scientific
- Harvard Bioscience
- Helena Laboratories
- Hoefer
- Lonza
- Sysmex Partec
- PerkinElmer
- Others
The growing trend for DNA profiling will drive the growth prospects for the global gel electrophoresis market for the next four years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing need for DNA profiling is paternity testing, which compares the DNA of the offspring of the father.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?
- What are the key factors driving the global Gel Electrophoresis market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Gel Electrophoresis market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global Gel Electrophoresis market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Gel Electrophoresis market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Gel Electrophoresis market?
Some TOC of Global Gel Electrophoresis Market 2017-2021
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
- Market overview
- Vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
- Research methodology
- Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
- Global Gel Electrophoresis market by types of material
- Global plastic Gel Electrophoresis market
- Global paper Gel Electrophoresis market
- Global Gel Electrophoresis market by other materials
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
- Global Gel Electrophoresis market by end-users in 2016
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global Gel Electrophoresis by geography 2016 and 2021
- Gel Electrophoresis market in APAC
- Gel Electrophoresis market in North America
- Gel Electrophoresis market in Europe
- Gel Electrophoresis market in ROW
PART 09: Market drivers
- Demand from healthcare industry
- Increasing construction activities driving demand for Gel Electrophoresis
- Wide range of applications
PART 10: Market challenges
- Volatile cost of raw materials
- Adherence to stringent regulations
- Dependence on the growth of other industries
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
- Growing preference for sustainable Gel Electrophoresis
- Thrust for innovative high-resistance tapes
- Rise in use of silicone-based Gel Electrophoresis
PART 13: Vendor landscape